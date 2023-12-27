Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (18-11), which currently has five players listed, as the Magic ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 127-119 win against the Wizards in their last outing on Tuesday. Franz Wagner's team-leading 28 points led the Magic in the win.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Joe Ingles SF Questionable Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Gary Harris SG Questionable Calf 7.3 1.7 1.9 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH

BSFL and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -2.5 225.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.