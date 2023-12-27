Magic vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 27
Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (18-11), which currently has five players listed, as the Magic ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic are coming off of a 127-119 win against the Wizards in their last outing on Tuesday. Franz Wagner's team-leading 28 points led the Magic in the win.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|6.4
|4.1
|0.3
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.9
|2.8
|3.4
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|7.3
|1.7
|1.9
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4.0
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid: Out (Ankle)
Magic vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH
Magic vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-2.5
|225.5
