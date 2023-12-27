Franz Wagner and Tyrese Maxey are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (18-11) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at Amway Center.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

The Magic were victorious in their most recent game against the Wizards, 127-119, on Tuesday. Wagner led the way with 28 points, and also had eight boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 28 8 9 1 1 2 Paolo Banchero 24 3 8 1 1 0 Anthony Black 23 6 1 4 0 4

Magic vs 76ers Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 21.3 points, 6.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 46.9% of shots from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wagner posts 20.5 points, 5.9 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony puts up 14.9 points, 4.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs is posting 12.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.1% from the floor (fifth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 24.6 6.9 4.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 Franz Wagner 20.1 6.2 5.2 1.1 0.3 0.8 Cole Anthony 14.7 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 Goga Bitadze 7.1 5.6 1.5 0.4 1.7 0.0 Moritz Wagner 10.1 3.9 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.4

