Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikhail Sergachev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Sergachev stats and insights
- Sergachev has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|4:31
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 4-2
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
