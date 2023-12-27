Okaloosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestview High School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay County High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
