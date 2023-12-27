The Florida Panthers (19-12-2) hit the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5, winners of three in a row) at Amalie Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning have scored 34 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 25 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted seven power-play goals (25.9%). They are 7-3-0 over those contests.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+105)

Lightning (+105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 17-13-5 record this season and are 3-5-8 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the nine games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 13 points.

This season the Lightning scored only one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-4-2) in six games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals 21 times, earning 35 points from those matchups (16-2-3).

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 7-5-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Lightning went 6-4-4 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 25th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.34 12th 4th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 1st 34.4 Shots 30.2 18th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31.2 21st 20th 18.87% Power Play % 30.36% 2nd 8th 82.86% Penalty Kill % 79.61% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.