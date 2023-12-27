Pinellas County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pinellas County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Rocks Christian School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollins High School at Gulf Coast HEAT HS
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
