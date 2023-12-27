If you live in Polk County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Haines City High School at Viera High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 27

1:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Meade High School at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

7:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf High School at Lakeland High School