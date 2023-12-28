If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Space Coast JrSr High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28

4:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood JrSr High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School