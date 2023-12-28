Manatee County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Manatee County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gulf Coast HEAT HS at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
