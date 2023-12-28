In Santa Rosa County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

White County High School at Gulf Breeze High School

Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 28

8:30 AM CT on December 28 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Breeze High School at Bradley Central High School