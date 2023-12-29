Alachua County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Alachua County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lecanto High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanche Ely High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
