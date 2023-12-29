The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) battle the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
  • This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 50th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • Bethune-Cookman averages 98 points per game at home, and 61 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Wildcats are conceding 6.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (72.2).
  • At home, Bethune-Cookman sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (23.8%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State W 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium

