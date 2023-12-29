How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) battle the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
- This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 50th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up.
- When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- Bethune-Cookman averages 98 points per game at home, and 61 away.
- In 2023-24 the Wildcats are conceding 6.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (72.2).
- At home, Bethune-Cookman sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (23.8%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
