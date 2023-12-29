The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) battle the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 50th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

Bethune-Cookman averages 98 points per game at home, and 61 away.

In 2023-24 the Wildcats are conceding 6.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (72.2).

At home, Bethune-Cookman sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (23.8%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule