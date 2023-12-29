The UCF Knights (6-3) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Zion Harmon: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jakobi Heady: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 19.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 119th 78.0 Points Scored 78.8 104th 111th 67.7 Points Allowed 71.0 184th 42nd 40.6 Rebounds 37.1 169th 70th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th 189th 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 238th 276th 12.0 Assists 13.0 215th 216th 12.2 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

