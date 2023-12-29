The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak at the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers score an average of 55.0 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 67.6 the Ospreys allow.

North Florida's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.0 points.

The Ospreys score 68.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 76.9 the Rattlers allow.

North Florida is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

When Florida A&M gives up fewer than 68.9 points, it is 1-2.

This season the Ospreys are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Rattlers give up.

The Rattlers' 37.1 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Ospreys have conceded.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

16.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Ivet Subirats: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Olivia Delancy: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Schedule