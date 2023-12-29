The Atlanta Hawks (12-18) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hawks head into this contest following a 118-113 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. In the losing effort, Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 22 points.

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 AJ Griffin SF Out Personal 2.5 1.0 0.3 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Malik Monk: Questionable (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.