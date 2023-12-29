Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) take on the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their most recent game to the Bulls, 118-113, on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic was their high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bogdan Bogdanovic 22 3 1 0 0 3 Trae Young 21 2 13 1 0 3 Dejounte Murray 17 6 4 2 1 2

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11.3 assists per contest, making 43.3% of shots from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Clint Capela is putting up 12 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.

Bogdanovic posts 17.9 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.9 3.2 11.5 0.7 0.3 4.2 Dejounte Murray 20.7 4.7 5.4 1.2 0.6 2.5 Clint Capela 13.7 10 1.1 0.4 1.4 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.3 3.1 3 0.9 0.1 3.5 Saddiq Bey 13.2 7.5 1.4 1.2 0.1 1.8

