The New York Knicks (17-13) play the Orlando Magic (18-12) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Knicks 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.8)

Magic (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Knicks (16-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 13.4% less often than the Magic (20-10-0) this year.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (61.1%).

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the over/under 46.7% of the time this season (14 out of 30). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (17 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 11-3, while the Magic are 8-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 22nd in the NBA offensively (112.9 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (110.7 points conceded).

Orlando is 19th in the league in rebounds per game (43.5) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.2).

This season the Magic are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 25.0 per game.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.0 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24 the Magic are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.0 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.