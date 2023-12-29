The Orlando Magic (18-12) clash with the New York Knicks (17-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and MSG.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-1.5) 228 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Magic average 112.9 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 110.7 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 112.9 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential.

These teams score 228.1 points per game between them, 0.6 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 223.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has put together a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 23.5 -105 21.2 Franz Wagner 23.5 -125 20.6 Jalen Suggs 12.5 -128 12.7

Magic and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

