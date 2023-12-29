Magic vs. Knicks December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, December 29, 2023, the Orlando Magic (16-8) take the court against the New York Knicks (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.
Magic vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, MSG
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Franz Wagner averages 20.5 points, 3.8 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony averages 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs posts 12.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Goga Bitadze averages 7.7 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.
- The Knicks are receiving 25.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.
- Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Magic vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Knicks
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|109.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.5
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
