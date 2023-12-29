Magic vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (18-12) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.
Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|226.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 15 of 30 games this season.
- Orlando has an average point total of 223.6 in its contests this year, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic are 20-10-0 against the spread this season.
- Orlando has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.
- Orlando has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Magic.
Magic vs Knicks Additional Info
Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|15
|50%
|112.9
|228.1
|110.7
|223.6
|226.2
|Knicks
|16
|53.3%
|115.2
|228.1
|112.9
|223.6
|225.1
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Orlando has fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.
- The Magic average 112.9 points per game, equal to what the Knicks give up.
- When Orlando scores more than 112.9 points, it is 14-1 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|20-10
|9-3
|14-16
|Knicks
|16-14
|6-9
|17-13
Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Magic
|Knicks
|112.9
|115.2
|22
|14
|14-1
|14-8
|13-2
|15-7
|110.7
|112.9
|6
|12
|13-3
|11-5
|12-4
|12-4
