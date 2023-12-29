The New York Knicks (17-13) battle the Orlando Magic (18-12) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and MSG.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.

Orlando is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

The Magic score the same points per game as the Knicks allow their opponents to score (112.9).

Orlando has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic score 117.1 points per game, 8.4 more than away (108.7). On defense they concede 107.8 points per game at home, 5.8 less than on the road (113.6).

Orlando is allowing fewer points at home (107.8 per game) than away (113.6).

The Magic collect 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.3) than on the road (23.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries