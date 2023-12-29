Julius Randle and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic square off at Amway Center on Friday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 23.5-point prop total for Banchero on Friday is 2.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.2.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Banchero averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 23.5-point total set for Franz Wagner on Friday is 2.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Friday's points prop bet for Randle is 24.5 points. That is 1.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 25.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

