Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Miami-Dade County, Florida today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Edward Pace High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.