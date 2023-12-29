Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) and North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 85-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 85, North Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-18.0)

Miami (FL) (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Miami (FL) has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while North Florida is 6-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 5-3-0 and the Ospreys are 6-5-0.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 83.7 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while allowing 71.1 per contest to rank 189th in college basketball) and have a +139 scoring differential overall.

Miami (FL) records 37.1 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Miami (FL) connects on 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Hurricanes rank 36th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 129th in college basketball defensively with 87.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) forces 12.7 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (280th in college basketball action).

