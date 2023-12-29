How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 160th.
- The Hurricanes average 83.7 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 73.8 the Ospreys give up.
- Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) posted 83.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than in road games (69.0).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better at home last season, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|L 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
