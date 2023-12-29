Miami (FL) vs. North Florida December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (7-2) meet the North Florida Ospreys (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 15.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 15 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|47th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|77.2
|131st
|203rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72
|208th
|241st
|35.2
|Rebounds
|36.9
|179th
|348th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|54th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|11.6
|3rd
|125th
|14.4
|Assists
|13
|215th
|292nd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|149th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.