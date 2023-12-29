The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will aim to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watsco Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

  • North Florida has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 288th.
  • The Ospreys' 78.4 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, North Florida is 5-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.
  • At home the Ospreys are allowing 66.1 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than they are away (84).
  • At home, North Florida knocks down 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (12.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.1%) than away (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity Baptist W 113-72 UNF Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State L 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Georgia L 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.