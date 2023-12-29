The North Florida Ospreys (4-7) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

North Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Kaila Rougier: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

