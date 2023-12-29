North Florida vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they attempt to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watsco Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5.
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Miami (FL)
|-20.5
|157.5
Ospreys Betting Records & Stats
- North Florida's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in four of 11 outings.
- The average over/under for North Florida's outings this season is 152.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- North Florida's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.
- North Florida's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Miami (FL)'s .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (FL)
|4
|50%
|83.7
|162.1
|71.1
|144.9
|154.1
|North Florida
|4
|36.4%
|78.4
|162.1
|73.8
|144.9
|152.3
Additional North Florida Insights & Trends
- The Ospreys' 78.4 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- North Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 71.1 points.
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (FL)
|3-5-0
|1-1
|5-3-0
|North Florida
|6-5-0
|2-0
|6-5-0
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (FL)
|North Florida
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|3-14
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|83.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
