Pinellas County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Pinellas County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tohopekaliga High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.