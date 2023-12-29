Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Polk County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.