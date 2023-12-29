How to Watch South Florida vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (6-4) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulls sit at 138th.
- The Bulls record 76.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 76.1 the Hornets give up.
- South Florida is 5-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively South Florida played worse in home games last season, posting 71.2 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Bulls ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (69.3) than in road games (76.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, South Florida fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 37.1% percentage away from home.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|W 104-86
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/7/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
