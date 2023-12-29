The South Florida Bulls (6-4) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulls sit at 138th.

The Bulls record 76.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 76.1 the Hornets give up.

South Florida is 5-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Florida played worse in home games last season, posting 71.2 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Bulls ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (69.3) than in road games (76.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, South Florida fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 37.1% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule