Friday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) and the Stetson Hatters (7-6) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Stetson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-4.9)

Charlotte (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Stetson's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Charlotte's is 5-4-0. A total of six out of the Hatters' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the 49ers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball and are allowing 69.8 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball.

Stetson pulls down 37 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 35.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Stetson makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from deep (50th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 30.5%.

The Hatters average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (73rd in college basketball), and allow 89.3 points per 100 possessions (172nd in college basketball).

Stetson has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.