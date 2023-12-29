The Stetson Hatters (7-6) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the 49ers have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

This season, Stetson has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 347th.

The Hatters score 16.4 more points per game (78.5) than the 49ers give up (62.1).

Stetson is 7-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged away (71.9).

In 2022-23, the Hatters allowed seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (76.8).

Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

