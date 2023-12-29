The Stetson Hatters (7-6) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the 49ers have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • This season, Stetson has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 347th.
  • The Hatters score 16.4 more points per game (78.5) than the 49ers give up (62.1).
  • Stetson is 7-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged away (71.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Hatters allowed seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (76.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Omaha L 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International W 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte - Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.