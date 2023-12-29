How to Watch Stetson vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (7-6) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- North Florida vs Miami (FL) (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the 49ers have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- This season, Stetson has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 347th.
- The Hatters score 16.4 more points per game (78.5) than the 49ers give up (62.1).
- Stetson is 7-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged away (71.9).
- In 2022-23, the Hatters allowed seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (76.8).
- Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|L 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
