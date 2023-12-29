Stetson vs. Charlotte December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (6-4) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Stetson Games
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 21.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 8.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nik Graves: 10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stetson vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|110th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|66.9
|318th
|84th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|35th
|109th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|31.1
|348th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|27th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|5.6
|322nd
|47th
|16.3
|Assists
|12.8
|231st
|129th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.7
|42nd
