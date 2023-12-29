Domantas Sabonis and Trae Young will go toe to toe when the Sacramento Kings (17-12) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1325 1305.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.3 45 Fantasy Rank 12 8

Buy Sabonis and Young gear on Fanatics!

Trae Young vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young provides the Hawks 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks score 122.3 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.8 (28th in league) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta averages 43.9 rebounds per game (16th in league), compared to the 44.3 of its opponents.

The Hawks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents. They are shooting 37.2% from deep (12th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 38.3%.

Atlanta has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA), 1.3 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (fifth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is posting 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 12.1 boards per game.

The Kings average 117.4 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (22nd in the NBA). They have a -14 scoring differential overall.

The 43.1 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 21st in the league. Its opponents grab 43.8 per contest.

The Kings hit 2.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.3.

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.6 per game (12th in the league) and force 13 (16th in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trae Young vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 0.6 -1 Usage Percentage 31.8% 22.4% True Shooting Pct 59% 63.4% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 19.3% Assist Pct 45.8% 32%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.