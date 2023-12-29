The UCF Knights (8-3) go up against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UCF Stats Insights

This season, the Knights have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

In games UCF shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Knights are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 181st.

The Knights put up 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats give up.

UCF has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (65.2).

When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule