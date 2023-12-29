How to Watch UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (8-3) go up against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- This season, the Knights have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- In games UCF shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Knights are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 181st.
- The Knights put up 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats give up.
- UCF has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (65.2).
- When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|W 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 69-56
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Kansas
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
