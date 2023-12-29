The UCF Knights (8-3) go up against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

  • This season, the Knights have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
  • In games UCF shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Knights are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 181st.
  • The Knights put up 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • UCF has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (65.2).
  • When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss L 70-68 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine W 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/10/2024 Kansas - Addition Financial Arena

