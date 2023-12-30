The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Anthony Cirelli, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Cirelli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is -8.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli has a point in 13 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 35 games played.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Cirelli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 2 16 Points 1 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

