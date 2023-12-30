What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 287

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman took down the No. 120-ranked (according to the RPI) Florida A&M Rattlers, 98-86, on January 6, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Against Florida A&M, Zion Harmon led the team by amassing 33 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 9

96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 329/RPI) on December 1

79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 343/RPI) on November 20

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records above .500.

When it comes to BCU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV Channel: YouTube

