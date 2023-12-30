What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
6-8 1-0 NR NR 287

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman took down the No. 120-ranked (according to the RPI) Florida A&M Rattlers, 98-86, on January 6, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Against Florida A&M, Zion Harmon led the team by amassing 33 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

  • 80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 9
  • 96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 329/RPI) on December 1
  • 79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 343/RPI) on November 20

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

  • Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

  • According to our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
  • The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records above .500.
  • When it comes to BCU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

  • Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV Channel: YouTube

