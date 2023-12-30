2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bethune-Cookman March Madness Resume | January 7
What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Bethune-Cookman ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|287
Bethune-Cookman's best wins
Bethune-Cookman took down the No. 120-ranked (according to the RPI) Florida A&M Rattlers, 98-86, on January 6, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Against Florida A&M, Zion Harmon led the team by amassing 33 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.
Next best wins
- 80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 9
- 96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 329/RPI) on December 1
- 79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 343/RPI) on November 20
Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to BCU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Bethune-Cookman's next game
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV Channel: YouTube
