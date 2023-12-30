2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bethune-Cookman Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Bethune-Cookman ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|84
Bethune-Cookman's best wins
As far as its best win this season, Bethune-Cookman beat the Iona Gaels at home on November 15. The final score was 74-72. That signature win against Iona included a team-high 16 points from Kerrighan Dunn. Chanel Wilson, with 10 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 245/RPI) on November 22
- 68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 257/RPI) on November 28
- 60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on December 30
- 64-57 over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on November 23
- 61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on December 19
Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have two games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- BCU has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Bethune-Cookman's next game
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
