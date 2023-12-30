Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Hagel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:44
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 3-1
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
