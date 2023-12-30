Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brayden Point light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Point has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Point has picked up seven goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
