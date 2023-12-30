Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Broward County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stranahan High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30

1:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside Christian Academy at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30

3:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan High School at Mater Lakes Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30

4:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Christian HS at Cooper City High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30

5:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Cooper City, FL

Cooper City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Everglades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School