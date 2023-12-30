Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Broward County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stranahan High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside Christian Academy at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flanagan High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood Christian HS at Cooper City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Cooper City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
