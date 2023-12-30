The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

FGCU has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 195th.

The Eagles put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Owls give up (70.3).

When it scores more than 70.3 points, FGCU is 3-2.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, FGCU scores 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.

In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 9.9 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.7).

At home, FGCU drains 8.8 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (37.7%).

