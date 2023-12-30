The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena as big, 24.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -24.5 131.5

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 131.5 points.

The average over/under for Florida A&M's outings this season is 147.9, 16.4 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Florida A&M has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Florida A&M has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Rattlers have not won as an underdog of +1400 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida A&M has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 7 70% 73.9 139.3 63.2 145.7 141.1 Florida A&M 5 62.5% 65.4 139.3 82.5 145.7 141

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers score an average of 65.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 63.2 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 Florida A&M 3-4-0 1-3 3-5-0

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Florida A&M 7-8 Home Record 4-7 4-8 Away Record 3-15 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

