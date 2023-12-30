Florida A&M vs. South Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena as big, 24.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Carolina
|-24.5
|131.5
Rattlers Betting Records & Stats
- Florida A&M has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 131.5 points.
- The average over/under for Florida A&M's outings this season is 147.9, 16.4 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Florida A&M has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.
- Florida A&M has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Rattlers have not won as an underdog of +1400 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida A&M has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|7
|70%
|73.9
|139.3
|63.2
|145.7
|141.1
|Florida A&M
|5
|62.5%
|65.4
|139.3
|82.5
|145.7
|141
Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends
- The Rattlers score an average of 65.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 63.2 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|7-3-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|Florida A&M
|3-4-0
|1-3
|3-5-0
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|Florida A&M
|7-8
|Home Record
|4-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|3-15
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
