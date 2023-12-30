Saturday's game at Alico Arena has the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-63 victory, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, FGCU 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-20.2)

Florida Atlantic (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

FGCU has a 3-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 9-3-0 ATS. The Eagles have gone over the point total in four games, while Owls games have gone over seven times.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.5 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It records 37.4 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

Florida Atlantic hits 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Florida Atlantic has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (174th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (100th in college basketball).

