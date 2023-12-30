The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 244th.

The 84.5 points per game the Owls average are 12.4 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 72.1 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last season, draining 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38% clip on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule