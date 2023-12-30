If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Florida Atlantic and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

+5000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 15 14 13

Florida Atlantic's best wins

When Florida Atlantic beat the Arizona Wildcats (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on December 23 by a score of 96-95 in overtime, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Johnell Davis compiled a team-leading 35 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Arizona.

Next best wins

91-86 over Butler (No. 35/RPI) on November 23

96-89 over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on November 24

84-50 over Virginia Tech (No. 57/RPI) on November 26

90-74 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 74/RPI) on December 2

83-58 at home over Liberty (No. 87/RPI) on November 30

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Florida Atlantic is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Owls have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Florida Atlantic is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Florida Atlantic gets the 29th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Owls have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of FAU's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2

