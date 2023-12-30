Will Florida International be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Florida International's complete tournament resume.

How Florida International ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-0 NR NR 275

Florida International's best wins

Florida International, in its signature win of the season, beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 54-51 on December 3. Kaliah Henderson, as the top point-getter in the victory over Bethune-Cookman, posted 10 points, while Courtney Prenger was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

68-62 at home over Utah Tech (No. 196/RPI) on December 30

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 257/RPI) on December 1

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 274/RPI) on November 24

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 291/RPI) on December 14

87-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 294/RPI) on December 19

Florida International's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Florida International has drawn the 328th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Panthers have four games left versus teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as FIU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida International's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

