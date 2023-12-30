The Florida International Panthers (5-9) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Burns Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trailblazers have averaged.

Florida International has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 307th.

The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 75.1 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.

Florida International is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida International is scoring 84.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging away (71.3).

The Panthers are giving up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (84.8).

At home, Florida International makes 9.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.0%) than away (33.6%).

