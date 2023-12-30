How to Watch Florida International vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (5-9) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Burns Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Liberty vs Alabama (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Abilene Christian vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Middle Tennessee vs Murray State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trailblazers have averaged.
- Florida International has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 307th.
- The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 75.1 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.
- Florida International is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida International is scoring 84.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging away (71.3).
- The Panthers are giving up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (84.8).
- At home, Florida International makes 9.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.0%) than away (33.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|W 146-55
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Stetson
|L 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|New Mexico State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.